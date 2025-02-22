Watch: Influencer Hitchhikes To Kumbh From Mumbai Without Spending A Rupee

In a rare adventure, content creator Divya Fofani completed his journey from Mumbai to Mahakumbh for the holy dip without spending a single rupee, relying solely on generosity of kind strangers.

The thrilling trail, which began from Mumbai on February 12 and ended two days later in Prayagraj, is described by Fofani as a "remarkable journey of faith, adventure, and human kindness." His Instagram post on the one-of-its-kind pilgrimage has generated over 36,000 likes and counting.

"My experience was fantastic. Travelling from Mumbai to Mahakumbh, I witnessed firsthand how Indians help each other reach the holy place without any hesitation. This journey reaffirmed my faith in the kindness of strangers and the incredible unity that binds our nation," he said in a statement.

Carrying a placard with 'lift' written on it, Fofani hitchhiked on bikes, scooters, cars, and even trucks to travel from Mumbai's suburb Thane to Nagpur, completing half of his almost 1,500 km long journey.

While the next leg of his journey, from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, went relatively smoothly for Fofani, thanks to multiple lifts from kind-hearted individuals, the 22-year-old described the final stretch - from Jabalpur to Prayagraj - as the most challenging.

"Trucks were not allowed on the stretch from Jabalpur to Prayagraj, making my journey much more difficult. Despite the setbacks, the unwavering support of the locals enabled me to complete this leg of the journey," he concluded.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj started on January 13 and will end on February 26, the Mahashivratri day.

According to the state government, about 59 crore people have so far taken a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

