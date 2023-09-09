Watch: Indonesian President's Son Takes A Trip To The Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit

Kaesang Pangarep is the third and youngest child of the Indonesian President.

As Indonesian President Joko Widodo is busy attending the mega G20 summit in New Delhi, his family took a trip to Agra to witness the splendid Taj Mahal in all its glory. In a video shared on X by news agency ANI, Mr. Widodo's son Kaesang Pangarep and daughter-in-law Erina Gudono were seen sitting on a marble bench and posing in front of the beautiful monument along with their team.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/e0IjSFDugR — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Kaesang Pangarep, entrepreneur and YouTuber, is the third and youngest child of the Indonesian President. He graduated from ACS International in Singapore and owns the Liga 2 football club Persis Solo along with Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir.

He got married to Erina Gudono in a lavish ceremony last year in December.

Notably, Joko Widodo arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 Summit and was received by Minister of State Shantanu Thakur at the airport. A group of dancers performed a classical folk dance to welcome the Indonesian President.

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit#G20India2023pic.twitter.com/MtOQ5ezDvA — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Mr Widodo's visit to India comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 18th East-Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India's presidency. The first day of the summit began with a session on this year's theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.