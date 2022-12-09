Indonesian President's Son Gets Married, He Posts Photos On Instagram

Joko Widodo posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram.

The son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo got married to fiancee Erina Gudono in a lavish ceremony on Friday. Jokowi, as the Indonesian President is popularly known, shared the young couple's Siraman ceremony, a local custom of ritual bathing. The photos also showed the President and his wife giving blessings to Kaesang Pangarep and his wife. The 27-year-old is a YouTuber and youngest son of Mr Widodo. He graduated from ACS International in Singapore and owns Liga 2 football club Persis Solo along with Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir.

"From our residence in Surakarta City, today Friday 9 December 2022, we accompany Kaesang Pangarep to undergo a series of wedding processions with Erina Gudono," the Indonesian President said on Instagram, adding that the ceremony was smooth.

"Our family is asking for prayers for the blessings of the community so that the next procession goes well," he further said.

He also apologised for traffic interruptions and road closures that may have been caused as a result of the wedding ceremony.

The President's post has received more than 1.3 million likes since being posted six hours ago.

Joko Widodo was sworn in for a second term in October 2019. Shortly after taking oath, the President said his final term would be aimed at eradicating poverty and catapulting the nation of some 260 million into a developed country with one of the world's top five economies by 2045.

Jokowi, a popular, heavy metal-loving former businessman from outside the political and military elite, was hailed as Indonesia's answer to Barack Obama when he was first elected in 2014, partly on a roads-to-airports infrastructure drive.

But his leadership has been under mounting criticism after a wave of crises that threaten to cast a shadow over his final term.