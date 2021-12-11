Watch: Indian Air Force Chopper Test Fires Deadly Anti-Tank Missile

The Stand-off Anti-tank missile can hit targets at a distance of up to 10 kms.

India successfully flight-tested the Helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from the Pokhran range today, the Press Information Bureau said in a release.

The missile has been designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is equipped with a MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The SANT missile can hit targets at a distance of up to 10 kms.

The objectives of the Pokhran test included release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms.

"The flight-test was successful in all its mission objectives. All avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," the PIB said in its statement.

This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of Indian Air Force.

Earlier on Saturday, India also successfully tested the Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at the Pokhran Range.