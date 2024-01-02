Watch: IAS Officer's "Aukaat" Remark Sparks Row. Then A Clarification

Collector Shajapur Kishore Kanyal seen gesturing to a truck driver at an official meeting.

"Achhe se bolo (speak nicely)," requested the truck driver to the top district official.

"Kya bol rahe ho jara dhyaan rakho. Kya karoge tum; Kya aukat hai tumhari (What are you saying. What will you do? What is your stature)," shot back the irate official at the meeting called to discuss the grievances of truckdrivers over the hit-and-run law that has sparked massive protests across the country.

"Yahi toh ladai hai ki hamari koi aukat nahi (This is the fight that we have no stature)," the driver, not backing down, told the officer.

The officer, Kishore Kanyal, Collector Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, ended the conversation with "do not take law into your hands", and threw in a suggestion: "this is not how you fight".

"We have called you all to hear your grievances," he added further.

The video however, in internet speak, has gone viral.

Hours later, the officer issued a clarification, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone.

आज ड्रायवर्स और उनके संगठनों के साथ संपन्न हुई बैठक में एक व्यक्ति द्वारा बैठक में बार-बार 03 जनवरी के बाद किसी भी लेवल पर जाने की बात कहने पर कलेक्टर श्री किशोर कन्याल ने उसे शांत करने के लिए थोड़े तल्ख लहजे में कही गई बात किसी को ठेस पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से नहीं कही गई थी। pic.twitter.com/jgMvs5Gwwy — Collector Shajapur (@collectorshajap) January 2, 2024

"In the meeting held today with the drivers and their organizations, when a person repeatedly asked about going to any level after January 3, Collector Kishore Kanyal said something in a harsh tone to pacify him. It was not said with the intention of hurting," his office posted on X.

The person was repeatedly standing up in the meeting and creating disruption in the discussion, said his office, adding that the intention was "not to hurt anyone".

"The Collector has made it clear that no one will be allowed to break law and order in the district. It is our responsibility to protect the public and we will not allow a law and order situation to arise under any circumstances. We will take strict action against those who break the law," it said further.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too shared the video and took a swipe at the government.

Later in the day, the truckers' stir was called off as the Centre assured that it would consult stakeholders before implementing a contentious law against hit-and-run.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine and held the detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress.