IAS Officer In Madhya Pradesh Who Made 'Aukaat' Remark Transferred

Shajapur district administration had organised a meeting with truck drivers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday removed Shajapur Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal from his post following the official's rude questioning of a driver's "aukat" (status) amid a protest by truckers against the new hit-and-run law.

Chief Minister Yadav told ANI, "It was brought to my notice that the language used during the meeting between truck drivers and district administration in Shajapur was not appropriate for an officer. This government is the government of the poor and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we work for the upliftment of the poor. In such a situation, every officer, irrespective of their position, should respect the work of the poor and also respect their feelings."

"Such language will not tolerated at all in our government. I am myself the son of a labourer and hence I hope that in future, if officials speak such language then they do not have the right to be in the field. I hope that the next officer who will be posted there will take care of the language and behaviour. This kind of language hurt me and I will never forgive such things," he added.

Notably, during the meeting on Tuesday, Shajapur Collector asked a truck driver, "Tumhari aukat kya hai (What is your status?)".

The Shajapur district administration had organised a meeting with truck drivers to persuade them to end the strike of transporters regarding the new hit-and-run law.

According to a state government order today, Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna (IAS) was named as the new collector of Shajapur district while Kanyal was made the state deputy secretary.

Meanwhile, truckers called off their protest on Tuesday night after Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the decision to invoke the new hit-and-run case-related penal provision would be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

