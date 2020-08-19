Bihar Police Chief's Controversial 'Aukat' Comment On Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police chief Gupteshwar Pandey talks to media

In a controversial statement celebrating the Supreme Court order today on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Bihar police chief declared that Rhea Chakraborty "does not have the aukat (stature)" to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government and police have claimed a big win and "vindication" after the Supreme Court ruled that the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's family was correct and also upheld the move to hand over the case to the CBI.

"Rhea Chakraborty does not have the aukat to comment on the Bihar Chief Minister. What the police did was correct, and according to legal and constitutional provisions," Bihar's Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey told reporters.

He was responding to questions about Rhea Chakraborty referring to Nitish Kumar in her statement to the Supreme Court on politics playing a role in Bihar's investigations into the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput's father and the state's move to hand over the case to the CBI.

"Because of the support that the Bihar Chief Minister gave us, there is hope today for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The fight has come to this point because of the Chief Minister's support," Mr Pandey said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died on June 14, leaving thousands of fans in shock and the film industry in turmoil over allegations of bullying and nepotism.

The case being investigated in Mumbai took a deeply political turn when Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a complaint in Bihar, his home state, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, driving him to suicide and taking money from his accounts.

As Bihar launched an investigation, Maharashtra alleged a political agenda driven by elections due in the state. A police team from Patna also accused the Mumbai police of blocking its investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty requested the Supreme Court to transfer all investigations to Mumbai, arguing that Bihar had no jurisdiction over the case as Sushant Singh Rajput had died in Mumbai.