Watch: Hyderabad Biker Refuses To Budge, Forces Wrong-Way Bus To Reverse

A Hyderabad biker is earning widespread praise on social media after confronting a state-run TGSRTC bus that was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road and refusing to let it pass. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the rider positioning his motorcycle directly in front of the bus and insisting that the driver return to the correct lane instead of continuing the violation.

According to reports, the incident took place on a stretch of road between Waverock and Bachupally in Hyderabad. In the video, the bus can be seen attempting to move forward despite being on the wrong side of the road. The biker, however, refuses to give way and stands his ground, blocking the vehicle's path. A brief standoff follows as neither side initially backs down.

Eventually, the bus driver reverses the vehicle and moves back into the proper lane, bringing the confrontation to an end. The moment has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many viewers applauding the rider's determination.

Watch the video here:

Many users praised the biker for prioritising public safety and refusing to normalise wrong-side driving, a practice that is often blamed for accidents and traffic congestion. Users argued that allowing such violations to continue unchecked encourages reckless behaviour on the roads.

Others pointed out that road safety rules must apply equally to all vehicles, regardless of their size or status, and said the rider's actions highlighted the need for stricter enforcement against traffic offenders.

One user wrote, "Well done. We need more people like him who will stand up to wrong side driving especially these bus drivers who think they own the roads."

Another commented, "Finally someone stood for the right thing.."

A third said, "We should do this in every state."