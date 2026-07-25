Bus Collision In Syria Kills 35 And Injures Dozens

The death count in a crash on Saturday between two passenger buses in a central-eastern desert region of Syria has risen to 35, state media said.

News agency SANA, quoting a health ministry official, also said 30 others were injured in the "collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road".

The interior ministry said the crash was between "a bus carrying a number of internal security forces personnel and a civilian bus", without specifying how many of the casualties were from its forces.

State media broadcast footage of the crash, including images of a bus on fire and with debris strewn along the highway.

Earlier this month, five people were killed and dozens of others injured, most of them Lebanese, when a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia overturned on a highway in southern Syria's Daraa province.

Provincial authorities had suggested speeding may have been the cause of that crash. After years of civil war and neglect, Syria's infrastructure is crumbling, and many of its roads in need of repairs.

Last year, at least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with an oil tanker in northeastern Syria.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)