Guns As Props As Suspended BJP Lawmaker Dances At House Party In Video

Suspended BJP lawmaker Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' holds up guns as he dances in a video.

A BJP lawmaker in Uttarakhand, who was suspended by his party last month, dances with abandon to a Hindi song as he holds guns in both his hands, in a video that has been widely shared on social media.

In what appears to be a night of revelry, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' is seen standing in the middle of his living room, waving his guns. Two other men too are seen dancing with the politician. The BJP has expressed its displeasure at the lawmaker's act and said action will be taken against him.

In the video, Kunwar Pranav Singh - dressed in a black vest and white trousers - takes a sip of a drink as he holds up two pistols in his left hand. He then gives the glass to his assistant and takes another gun from him, continuing to wave them as he moves to the song.

Last month, Mr Singh was suspended by the BJP for three months on disciplinary grounds after he allegedly misbehaved with journalists. He was also given a show-cause notice.

He is the lawmaker from Laksar in Haridwar.

"I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh 'Champion' earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for three months. We'll talk to the Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken," the BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said.

"We will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Three years ago, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' was among nine lawmakers who revolted against then chief minister Harish Rawat and switched from the Congress to the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.