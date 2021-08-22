Video: 'Everything built in last 20 years finished,' Says Afghan MP

Two senators were among the 24 Sikhs who landed in India this morning, repatriated from the war-torn nation that's now under the control of Taliban. One of them, Senator Narender Singh Khalsa, was in tears. Asked about how the situation was in Afghanistan, he broke down.

"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he told reporters at the Hindon air base near Delhi.

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul.



Their evacuation comes almost a week after the last batch of Indians -- the staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul including their Indo Tibetan Border Force personnel who were there for security -- reached Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Today's evacuees landed at the Hindon air base near Delhi. They will be moved to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara next.

Many of the evacuees are from a Gurdwara in Kabul, where they have been staying for days.

"We had to come repeatedly to the airport. The Taliban are cruel, barbarian people. We had to go through many hardships. Even at the airport the Taliban were insistent, saying 'Don't leave, why are you leaving?' We thank the Modi government for getting us to safety," added another Sikh passenger.