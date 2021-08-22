2 Flights With Indians Evacuated From Kabul Land In Delhi, 3rd on Its Way

Two flights carrying Indians evacuated from Kabul landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha this morning.

In a string of tweets, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, posted details of the evacuation efforts. He also posted a short video clip where the evacuees can be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

All passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test upon landing, said a top government source.

More evacuation flights will follow, Mr Bagchi added.

Earlier, Indian citizens waiting outside Kabul airport for evacuation flights were taken to a nearby police station for questioning and checking of travel documents, a top government source said, amid worrying reports from local media that they had been abducted by the Taliban, which took control of the capital city last Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The Taliban's 'picking up' of Indian citizens comes hours after an Air Force transport aircraft managed to evacuate around 85 Indians from Kabul.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar this week said the government is "very carefully" monitoring the situation in Kabul and Afghanistan, but that the immediate focus is on safely evacuating all citizens.

India has evacuated all embassy staff but an estimated 1,000 citizens remain in several Afghan cities.