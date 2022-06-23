Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Pays Emotional Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala At Vancouver Concert

Diljit also paid tribute to Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently paid an emotional tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert.

Taking to social media, Diljit shared a glimpse of his performance. The video showed the text “This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers” written on a digital banner in the background. He also paid tribute to Punjabi actor Deep Sandhu and late Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

In his performance, Diljit addressed how people are trying to pull down those who find fame, whether it is in the online world or the real one. He also requested unity in the Punjabi community. Singing about the moment when Sidhu Moose Wala's father took off his turban during his son's funeral, he said, “I have immense respect for you and your turban”.

Further, Diljit advised the Punjabi community to stick together as there are many who are trying to divide. In the end, he warned those who are targeting Punjabis and Moose Wala's memory and said, “Moose Wala's name is written on hearts, it will take a lot to wipe it off”.

During the concert, as soon as he mentioned Sidhu Moose Wala's name, the audience erupted into applause.

Fans online praised Diljit for showing his support to Moose Wala on the platform. One user wrote, “HISTORY! HISTORY! HISTORY! @diljitdosanjh created history at Rogers Arena last night. Really no one can do it like him. He's really BORN TO SHINE and he never leaves a single chance to win the hearts, Literally super proud of you DILJIT JI.”

Another said, “Very good, Sidhu bhai deserves this. He did a lot for the Punjabi community. Now it's the Punjabi community's turn to remember him as a legend. Legends never die.” “Huge respect to you younger brother to appeal for Sidhu Moose Wala,” added third.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting near Mansa, Punjab. His death is believed to be connected with a gang war. The Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the case.