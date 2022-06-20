Sidhu Moose Wala Killers Carried Grenades, 2 Shooters Arrested: Cops

The Delhi Police Special Cell today said that the three people arrested in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala were carrying high explosive grenades and an assault rifle.

"Eight grenades, 9 electric detonators, 3 pistols, one assault rifle recovered from arrested accused," Delhi Police's special cell told the media today.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified people on May 29.

Delhi police arrested three persons, including two main shooters, from Kutch in Gujarat.The accused have been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15 , where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.