Watch: Delhi Teacher Matches Dance Steps With Students, Wins Internet

A heartwarming video of a Delhi school teacher having a dance session with students on the last day of summer camp has created a lot of buzz on social media. The clip, which was shot inside a classroom, opens with students lined up as they perform the evergreen song Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the film Kismat.

In the video, girls, who are standing in a straight line, are performing their parts one by one and leaving the frame. Moments later, their teacher is also seen, who is in the queue, dancing to the tunes. Towards the end, all of them are seen on the dance floor.

The clip was shared by Manu Gulati, the teacher herself. As per her Twitter bio, Ms Gulati is “a proud Delhi government school teacher, a passionate mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar.”

For the caption, Ms Gulati drew inspiration from the song and wrote, “Dilli shehar ka saara meena bazaar leke.” She added, “Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...Leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.????#SchoolLife#TeacherStudentpic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

Social media users have showered Ms Gulati with praise for being such an "incredible teacher".

“Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning,” a person wrote.

Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning. I follow @ValaAfshar and attached one of his tweet on similar line. All the very best. https://t.co/iOzCWC49tS — Samir Gupta (@samirgupta73) June 17, 2022

Another said, “Society needs a teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extracurricular activities...Grand salute to you.”

Society needs teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extra curricular activities..Grand salute to you.... — Saurabh Awasthi (@CSaurabhAwasthi) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, another user stated that Manu Gulati is a “winner of Fullbright Education Fellowship, USA”.

@ManuGulati is also winner of Fullbright Education Fellowship, USA and recently in April represented Delhi schools in "Active Teachers of Maharastra" academy forum were she was the star attraction ! She is winner of Best Teacher's Award too. — Ranbir Singh Mangat (@mangat219) June 16, 2022

A few wished for a teacher like Manu Gulati during their school days.

Beautiful ..

Khash humko bhi aise maam milti☺☺ — Adv.Anshu Tyagi (@AdAnshuTyagi1) June 16, 2022

A user has shared a screengrab from the video featuring a student and said, “She is the best. Try to arrange dance classes for her. Enjoyed the fun dance video. Love and blessings.”

She is the best . Try to arrange dance classes for her ???? .

Enjoyed the fun dance video . Love and blessings ???????? pic.twitter.com/7sJqDimUAy — Prem Kabir (@PremKabir5) June 16, 2022

The video has clocked 564k views on the social media platform.