Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gets Vaccine Jab At Army Hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Army's RR Hospital

The first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi today was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mr Singh's turn came as hundreds of leaders across the nation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the vaccines in the second big push of the inoculation drive to cover the elderly and those with illnesses.

"The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today," Mr Singh tweeted.

"India's resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free," the Defence Minister said.

"I salute the efforts of India's scientists and doctors who developed the vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free," Mr Singh tweeted.

बस हो गया!



The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today.



India's resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free. #LargestVaccineDrivepic.twitter.com/sKsrtLeGqi — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 2, 2021

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife also took the jabs today at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

A total 1,48,55,073 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm today, the government said.

Between 9 am on Monday till today 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those between 45 and 60 with comorbidities have been given the first dose of the vaccine.