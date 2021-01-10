Watch: Crowd Pulls Truck Out Of Gorge In Nagaland

Scores of men in a village in Nagaland showed unity, determination and teamwork to pull a full-size truck out of a deep gorge.

A viral video shows the men pulling several ropes attached to the vehicle, dragging it out bit-by-bit.

According to reports, the truck, which was carrying ginger, met with an accident somewhere in Nagaland. The crew escaped with minor injuries but the truck had been stuck in the gorge Since no machinery was available, locals took upon themselves to pull it out.

The video shows bamboo trees are being used to facilitate the pulling out of the truck.

Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP spokesperson, tweeted the video.

In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes & the spirit of unity!



More information awaited! As received on WhatsApp! pic.twitter.com/B0joxEPEKU — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) January 10, 2021

