Watch: Crocodile Swims Out Of UP Canal, Tries To Climb Over Railing

Panic spread in an Uttar Pradesh town when a ten-foot crocodile crawled out of a canal and wandered into the nearby area on Wednesday. In videos, recorded by frightened locals, the large reptile is seen attempting to climb over a railing near the canal.

The crocodile ventured out of the Ganga canal near Narora Ghat in UP's Bulandshahr. The locals informed the police and forest department who arrived on the spot to catch the crocodile.

As the officials attempted to capture the reptile, the crocodile was seen trying to climb over an iron railing in an attempt to return to the water. Failing to do so, the frantic crocodile lands on the ground and tries to scurry away.

To catch the crocodile, the forest officials covered its head in a cloth and tried to tie its limbs to stop the animal from attacking the rescue team.

Minutes later, ropes were brought in to tie its legs, videos show. As four forest officials held on to the ropes holding the crocodile's head and front legs, another official looped a piece of rope around its hind legs.

Two officials lifted the crocodile's tail while others tied a rope around its mouth.

The crocodile was rescued after a few hours and released into the canal, officials said.