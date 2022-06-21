Watch: Congress Leader Netta D'Souza Spits On Cops During Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Questioning

Congress leader Netta D'Souza during a protest in Delhi.

Congress leader Netta D'Souza was seen spitting on a group of cops during a protest in Delhi against Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The video was posted on Twitetr by news agency ANI.

Ms D'Souza is the acting president of Congress' Mahila (women) wing.

#Watch | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the #NationalHeraldCase



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/3bnoZP5xbV — NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

"Shameful & Disgusting. After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption. Will Sonia, Priyanka & Rahul act on her?" tweeted Shehzad Ponnawalla, a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the short clip, the Congress leader is seen spitting at the security personnel from inside a bus, when the Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police.

So far, the Congress party as well as Delhi Police have not issued any statement on the incident.

Ms D'Souza was in news in April this year when she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on price rise when the two came face-to-face on IndiGo's Delhi-Guwahati flight. The minister had objected to being "accosted".

The Congress leader had even posted a short video of the incident on Twitter which showed her asking the Women and Child Development Minister about the rising prices of cooking gas and petrol.

The latest incident comes days after Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabbed the collar of a policeman during a similar protest organised by the Congress party in Hyderabad. Ms Chowdhury was charged with assaulting a cop, but the politician said in her defence that she lost her balance and grabbed the policeman's collar to steady herself. "I lost my balance. That's why I held on to that cop," Ms Chowdhury told NDTV.

The protest was organised as part of "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call given by the Congress party to protest Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED. He is being questioned by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.