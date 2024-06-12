Watch: Chandrababu Naidu's Special Moment With PM Modi After Oath

The BJP had fought the Andhra elections in an alliance with the TDP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu shared a special moment after the Telugu leader was this morning sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

After his oath of office, Mr Naidu walked up to PM Modi and the two leaders shared a tight hug, marking the formation of a Telugu Desam Party-BJP coalition government in the southern state.

Besides PM Modi, the swearing-in ceremony held on the outskirts of Vijayawada was attended by several of his cabinet colleagues, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and JP Nadda.

The BJP had fought the Andhra elections in an alliance with the TDP, led by Mr Naidu, and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. Mr Kalyan was also sworn in as a minister this morning.

The alliance swept the elections, winning 164 out of the total 175 seats in the Andhra Assembly. While the TDP bagged 135 seats and Jana Sena 21. The BJP won eight seats.