Oath Ceremonies In Andhra, Odisha Today, PM Modi To Attend: 10 Points

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister for the fourth time today after his party scored a thumping win in the Assembly polls held alongside the general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief and Health Minister JP Nadda will be attending the grand event in Amaravati around noon.

Addressing newly-elected TDP MLAs yesterday, Mr Naidu said he had sought the central government's cooperation for developing Andhra Pradesh and had been assured support.

Mr Naidu's TDP is among the key allies whose support helped the BJP form the government this time, despite falling short of the majority mark of 272.

Besides Mr Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and actor-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan are likely to take oath today.

The NDA alliance comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly this time. The alliance also swept the Lok Sabha election, winning 21 of Andhra's 25 seats and decimating the incumbent YSR Congress Party.

In Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi will take the oath as Chief Minister today in an afternoon ceremony that is likely to be attended by the Prime Minister.

The BJP's victory in these state polls has ended the two-decade rule by the Biju Janata Dal and its leader Naveen Patnaik, who narrowly missed out on becoming the country's longest serving Chief Minister.

The BJP's Chief Minister pick is a four-time MLA and a tribal leader who has been elected from the Keonjhar Assembly seat.