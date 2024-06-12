Oath Ceremonies In Andhra, Odisha Today, PM Modi To Attend: 10 Points

New Delhi:
N Chandrabau Naidu and Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as Chief Ministers today
Governments led by the BJP and its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will take charge of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, after the swearing-in ceremonies in both states today.
Here are top 10 points of this big story
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister for the fourth time today after his party scored a thumping win in the Assembly polls held alongside the general election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief and Health Minister JP Nadda will be attending the grand event in Amaravati around noon.
Addressing newly-elected TDP MLAs yesterday, Mr Naidu said he had sought the central government's cooperation for developing Andhra Pradesh and had been assured support.
Mr Naidu's TDP is among the key allies whose support helped the BJP form the government this time, despite falling short of the majority mark of 272.
Besides Mr Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and actor-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan are likely to take oath today.
The NDA alliance comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly this time. The alliance also swept the Lok Sabha election, winning 21 of Andhra's 25 seats and decimating the incumbent YSR Congress Party.
In Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi will take the oath as Chief Minister today in an afternoon ceremony that is likely to be attended by the Prime Minister.
The BJP's victory in these state polls has ended the two-decade rule by the Biju Janata Dal and its leader Naveen Patnaik, who narrowly missed out on becoming the country's longest serving Chief Minister.
The BJP's Chief Minister pick is a four-time MLA and a tribal leader who has been elected from the Keonjhar Assembly seat.
The BJP has chosen two Deputies Chief Ministers -- KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Mr Deo is a six-time MLA and comes from an erstwhile royal family. He was minister in the Naveen Patnaik government when the BJP and BJD were in alliance. Pravati Parida is a first-time MLA who has earlier led the state BJP women's wing.