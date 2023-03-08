Watch: Building Collapses On Road In Delhi, People Run To Safety

A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, informed police officials. The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited



(Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. The fire department officials have reached the spot.

A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police.

