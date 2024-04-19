Watch: BrahMos Cruise Missile Delivered To Philippines - A 1st For India

This is the first time India is delivering the BrahMos missile to a foreign country.

India delivered the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, as part of the $375 million deal between the two sides signed in 2022.

The Indian Air Force sent its American-origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to the Philippines to deliver the weapon system to the Philippines' Marine Corps.

Indian officials offered sweets to the Philippines Marine Corps officers on the delivery of the BrahMos missile.

The export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system along with the missiles started last month. This is the first time India is delivering the BrahMos missile to a foreign country.

The Philippines is taking delivery of the missile systems at a time when tensions between them and China have escalated owing to frequent clashes in the South China Sea. The three batteries of the BrahMos missile system would be deployed by the Philippines in their coastal areas to guard against any threat in the region.

The deal has been cleared with multiple approvals from partner nations in the programme.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BRAHMOS has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities.

The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has a two-stage solid propellant booster engine as its first stage which takes it to supersonic speed. The second stage is the liquid ramjet engine which takes it closer to Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound) speed in the cruise phase.

The BrahMos missile is universal for multiple platforms and can be launched from air, land, and sea platforms. The missile works on the 'Fire and Forget principle', meaning it doesn't require further guidance after launch, and it maintains a high supersonic throughout the flight. The missile is said to have a low radar signature.