Watch: BJP's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Sweeps Temple Floor

Ms Murmu was seen arriving at the temple, sweeping the floor before offering prayers.

The BJP's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday seen sweeping the floor of a Shiv temple in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district in her home state of Odisha.

Ms Murmu was seen arriving at the temple, sweeping the floor before offering prayers.

A tribal leader from Odisha, Ms Murmu was named as the ruling NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

At a press conference on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda revealed her candidature after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board.

A former governor of Jharkhand, 64-year-old Ms Murmu, if elected, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to hold the position of President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Ms Murmu's "understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit" the country.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

"Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," he added.

Ms Murmu will be up against Yashwant Sinha, former Union Minister and the joint opposition candidate for the July presidential election.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.