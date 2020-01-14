Watch: BJP's Kirit Somaiya's 27 'Non-Answers' On CAA Event At Mumbai School

Kirit Somiaya had just one response: "Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai (I have answered your question)".

A school in Mumbai, which organised an event in support of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and asked students to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "thanking" him for the law, has been issued notice by the Maharashtra government.

Students of the Dayanand Balak Balika Vidyalaya in Mumbai's Matunga were asked to attend the programme, organised by the BJP on Friday.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who visited the school on Monday and met with the authorities, lashed out in a video at the state's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government for the notice to a school "for an attempt to raise awareness among children about a law passed in parliament."

But to questions from NDTV on dragging schoolchildren into politics over the citizenship law, which has caused protests across the country, Kirit Somiaya had just one response: "Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai (I have answered your question)".

The BJP leader repeated that sentence 27 times.

He was asked multiple questions:

*Questions are being raised on CAA politics in a school, and BJP leaders were also involved

*Schoolchildren were told about "traitors" opposing the law when many adults are yet to understand it.

*Was it not wrong to organize such an event in a school?

*Do you think it is right to tell small children about CAA and ask them to write postcards to the government?

*Do you have no answer to these questions?

*We wouldn't have asked these questions if you had already answered them.

*This is like asking a machine. Kirit Somaiya was in the school but he is saying nothing.



To each question, Mr Somaiya had the same response.

The school administration is being questioned for involving students in politics. The education department has sent notice asking the school to explain.

A trustee of the school administration said: "This was a BJP programme that was organised in the school ground and we had invited the principal. Some students accompanied him after school got over. The students wanted to know more about the CAA. Some students wanted to ask questions and we could not refuse. The school has nothing to do with the programme."

The Mumbai school event was organized amid nationwide protests by college students, activists and opposition parties against the religion-based citizenship law. The government says the CAA will help non-Muslim minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - to become Indian citizens easily if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. But critics fear the CAA discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.