Watch: BJP MP Sunny Deol Dances, Speaks Film Lines At His Constituency

BJP MP Sunny Deol, recently dubbed "missing" in posters in his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab, is seen dancing with students at a college event he attended in the district on Sunday.

The 63-year-old actor-turned politician is seen dancing to a chart-buster from one of his most popular movies, "Gadar- Ek Prem Katha", a period drama based on India-Pakistan partition, in a video posted by news agency ANI. College faculty and students also join him.

Dressed in denims and a blue shirt, he also delivers two of his most iconic dialogues - "Tareekh pe tareekh (one court date after another)" and "Dhai Kilo ka haath (the mighty hand)". These lines are from the 1993 movie "Damini", in which he plays a lawyer fighting for justice in a rape case.

#WATCH BJP MP Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies, at an event in RR Bawa DAV college in Batala, Punjab. (16.02.20) pic.twitter.com/vias13h12y — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

In another video, which he shared on his Facebook page, he is seen addressing the students in Punjabi. "Attending fete-cum-fair in RR BAWA DAV College for Girls Batala," he wrote with the video. Batala, in Gurdaspur district, is one of the largest cities in Punjab.

"You guys are blessed that you guys have enough facilities.... not many people have the privileges that you may have," he says in Punjabi, adding that he owes everything to his parents. "Whatever your parents tell you, they do that for your good... you should always listen to them," Mr Deol is heard giving an inspirational talk.

Sunny Deol won his first Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. He defeated Congress MP Sunil Jakhar in a triangular contest that also featured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Soon after, Sunny Deol was criticized for nominating writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative in his parliamentary constituency, to "attend meetings and follow important matters" on his behalf. Critics said it proved the actor had no intentions of giving his 100 per cent to his new role.

Last month, when he was declared "missing" in posters that surfaced at a few public places in Pathankot, he had posted a message for his critics.

"I have heard that my detractors are coming up with nonsensical things against me," the actor said in the video on the posters. "Opposition leaders should work for the welfare of people. I am also working to resolve the traffic congestion in the city. Wish you all a happy Lohri," Sunny Deol said.

Mr Deol is the third in his family to take the plunge into politics. His father Dharmendra was a BJP MP. His stepmother Hema Malini is also a BJP lawmaker.