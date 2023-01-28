Watch: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Karnataka Ahead Of Polls

People gathered along the stretch showered flower petals at the vehicle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took part in a road show in Kundgol, as part of Karnataka BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan', in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state, due by May.

Targeting the opposition Congress and JD(S) and accusing them of dynasty politics and corruption, he sought support for the BJP to form a government with full majority in Karnataka.

A crowd beaming with spirited enthusiasm. Live from the roadshow at Kundgol, Karnataka.



ಉತ್ಸಾಹ ಭರಿತ ಜನ ಸಮೂಹ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಕುಂದಗೋಳದಿಂದ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ ನ ನೇರ ಪ್ರಸಾರ. https://t.co/dA8HeRd0vq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2023

Amit Shah took part in the road show on a specially decorated open vehicle from Basavanna Devara Matha to Gali Mariyamma temple here, amid loud cheers and waving of BJP flags by large number of party supporters and workers gathered.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, party's General secretary in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, along the road show.

People gathered along the stretch showered flower petals at the vehicle carrying the leaders at various places, as sound of beating of the drums, chants of "Modi Modi", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated.

Amit Shah made a short address to the gathering at the end of the road show, during which he targeted opposition Congress and JD(S) for dynasty politics and corruption, and asked them to vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Listing out various "pro-people" programmes of the BJP government, he said, "Congress only does aarti of Gandhi family, and in JD(S) grandfather, son, grandson, their wives, grandson's son everyone wants to contest polls ... the youth should ask if they have a place in that party?"

Claiming that youth has a place only in BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, BJP government under PM Modi has taken the country's pride to heights at the global level.

"PM Modi has worked for securing the country from terrorists. He has abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, along with that construction of Ram Mandi in Ayodhya," Amit Shah said, asking people to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections, to support it in forming a government with full majority, and to defeat the "parivarwadis" (dynasts) and corrupt.

The road show by BJP was aimed at attracting public support in favour of the party in Kundgol and neighbouring Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district, party sources said.

Congress' Kusumavati Channabasappa Shivalli currently represents the Kundgol Assembly segment. She had won the seat in 2019 by-polls, after the seat fell vacant following the death of her husband and then sitting MLA CS Shivalli.

CS Shivalli had won the seat in 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)