Watch: Air Force Helicopter Flies Over Stranded Train Near Mumbai

The Air Force's Mi-17 is seen flying over the stranded Mahalaxmi Express

A helicopter of the Air Force flew fast and low over a train carrying hundreds of passengers that got stuck in water after heavy rain near Mumbai today.

In visuals, the Air Force's Russian-origin transport helicopter Mi-17 is seen flying over the stranded train and surveying the rescue operation.

Two other heavy-lift Sea King helicopters of the Navy and six boats of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site to rescue as many as 700 people at the flooded open ground, about 60 km from Mumbai on Saturday.

The train, Mahalaxmi Express, was going from Mumbai to Kolhapur when it got stuck near Vangani in Thane since Friday night. Using videos shot on their phones, the passengers appealed for help on social media.

NDRF personnel in the bright orange safety gears are seen rushing to the train in inflatable boats and rescuing people.

Nine pregnant women travelling in the train were rescued. Officials said all children have been removed from the train and taken to safety.

Air and rail traffic was disrupted in Mumbai after heavy rain continued overnight. Eleven flights were cancelled this morning at the Mumbai airport due to fluctuating visibility. Several flights were diverted too. On streets, residents waded through waist-deep water in many areas.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.