Watch: Men Bursting Firecrackers On Car's Roof Detained In Ahmedabad

The men were identified by the police department and were arrested just after Diwali.

A video from Ahmedabad has surfaced on the internet that shows a group of men bursting firecrackers on a moving car's roof. The men were easily identified by the police department and were arrested just after Diwali the next day. Not only that, but they made them perform sit-ups for breaking traffic regulations and causing chaos in the city.

The video was posted by the official Twitter handle of Ahmedabad Police on Thursday. The video begins with some men bursting crackers on a slow-moving car during the night. Some of them can be seen sitting on the bonnet, while others are on the roof.

As the video continues, the group can be seen performing sit-ups on the streets the next day, as their activities were a danger to everyone's safety. Not only that, but the Ahmedabad Police Department also revealed their photos with identities at the conclusion.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 2.3 lakh views and more than 11,000 likes on Twitter. Hundreds of users have retweeted the post, and several have posted remarks appreciating the punishment given to the people by the police department.

"Nice Ahmedabad Police...there was very quick action," wrote one user.

Praising the police department's commendable work, a second user commented, "Well done, Ahmedabad police. Law and order must be maintained under any circumstances so that civilians can live peacefully."

"Very well done Ahmedabad police. Need to set such examples to control nuisance in the city," wrote another user while sharing the post.



