Watch: 7.2 Metre High Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Train Hits Tracks For Trials

World's first 7.2-metre high-rise Vande Bharat train has started its trial on the Delhi-Jaipur route, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed in a tweet. Mr Vaishnav took to his Twitter Handle to share a video of the modified semi-high-speed train set running on tracks on Wednesday. The video also showed high-rise pantographs fitted on the roofs of a few coaches.

He captioned the video as, ''World's first 7.2 metre high-rise train set on trial in Delhi-Jaipur. #VandeBharat.''

— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 29, 2023

This will be the first Vande Bharat train on the Delhi-Jaipur route, which is set to begin operations in the first week of April. When operational, the train is expected to cut travel time between the cities and expected to complete its journey within two-three hours.

While speaking to ANI, the Union Railway Minister noted that some technical changes are needed in this route before the operation of the Vande Bharat Express, fully.

"Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track, like installation of a double distant signaling system and removing some curves. After these initiatives, we will able to run trains on 130 KMPH to 160 KMPH," he said.

"Secondly, a special pantograph (an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line) has also got prepared and the new train would arrive in Jaipur on March 24," Mr. Vaishnaw added.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Standards are getting higher day by day in Railways!!'' Another commented, ''India is once again at the forefront of innovation with the trial run of the world's first 7.2-meter high-rise train. Looking forward to seeing this technology in action!''

A third said, ''This is wonderful news.''

The Vande Bharat train is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing a much faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience for railway passengers. The Railways is planning to run 400 such trains across India, in the next three years.