Watch: 3 Men In Greater Noida Mercilessly Thrash Restaurant Employee For Late Biryani Order

All three youths have been arrested by Greater Noida police

A video going viral on social media shows a restaurant employee mercilessly thrashed by customers who got angry over the delay in their order. The incident took place in Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida on November 9, at around 10:30 pm. The video shows a group of three men sitting at a table in the restaurant, waiting for their food to arrive.

One of them suddenly gets up from his seat and starts thrashing the restaurant employee, who is busy working on his computer. The clearly agitated man, grabs the employee by his neck and drags him across the floor. The assault didn't stop there. The three men dragged the employee out of the restaurant and continued kicking and thrashing him.

Talking to NDTV, Vishal Pandey, Additional DCP Greater Noida, said that the 3 youths have been identified as Pravesh, Manoj and Cress. They are from and visited the Zauk restaurant in Ansal Mall located at Knowledge Park on Wednesday.

''All the three ordered Chicken Biryani. Pravesh got agitated after the order was delayed for a while. He grabbed the restaurant employee Altaf's neck and started beating him even before the order arrived,'' the DCP informed.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have arrested all three youths, and a further investigation is underway.