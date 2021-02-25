190 School Students, Teachers Found Covid+ve In Maharashtra Hostel

As Maharashtra battles a surge in Covid, 190 cases have emerged from a single hostel in a school in Washim district. All are students.

The school premises have been declared a containment zone.

The students are mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal, two districts that have contributed to a spike in virus cases in recent weeks.

Maharashtra has recorded over 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The state government and Mumbai police have warned of strict measures if people do not follow virus protocol and restrictions.