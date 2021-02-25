Latest News Live Updates: India Announces Expansion Of Vaccination Drive Amid Rise In Covid Cases

India's infections are the second highest in the world at 11.03 million

The government has asked states to speed up vaccinations for healthcare and frontline workers. From March 1, India will start vaccinating people above 60 and those older than 45 with health conditions free of charge in about 10,000 government hospitals and for a fee in more than 20,000 private facilities, the government said.

Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been contained, states such as Maharashtra and Kerala have reported a spike in cases amid growing reluctance to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

India's infections are the second highest in the world at 11.03 million, swelled by a further 13,742 in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed. Deaths rose by a two-week high of 104 to 156,567.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 25, 2021 07:28 (IST) Mass "Real World" Study Confirms Pfizer Covid Vaccine 94% Effective



The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine proved 94 percent effective in a huge real world study published Wednesday that involved 1.2 million people in Israel, confirming the power of mass immunization campaigns to end the coronavirus pandemic. The good news came as Ghana became the first country to receive shots under the global Covax scheme, paving the way for poorer nations to catch up with wealthier parts of the world. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine proved 94 percent effective in a huge real world study published Wednesday that involved 1.2 million people in Israel, confirming the power of mass immunization campaigns to end the coronavirus pandemic. The good news came as Ghana became the first country to receive shots under the global Covax scheme, paving the way for poorer nations to catch up with wealthier parts of the world.

Feb 25, 2021 07:13 (IST) How To Get Coronavirus Vaccine From Monday If You Are Over 45



A signed medical certificate - attesting to the severity of the illness - will be required of people who are over 45 and looking to get Covid vaccination in the second phase, sources said Wednesday night. Earlier in the day Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the second phase of vaccination would begin March 1, with priority for those over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. He said around 27 crore people would be vaccinated in this stage, of whom around 10 crore are over 60. A signed medical certificate - attesting to the severity of the illness - will be required of people who are over 45 and looking to get Covid vaccination in the second phase, sources said Wednesday night. Earlier in the day Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the second phase of vaccination would begin March 1, with priority for those over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. He said around 27 crore people would be vaccinated in this stage, of whom around 10 crore are over 60. Read Here

Feb 25, 2021 07:03 (IST) Covid Vaccines Start March 1 For Over 60s, Those Over 45 With Illnesses

The second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will begin March 1, with priority given to people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday afternoon, adding that details of what counted as a comorbidity will be released by the Health Ministry.

The shots will be given at 10,000 government-run centres (where it will be free of cost) and 20,000 private centres. Charges for vaccination at privately-run centres will be confirmed in a few days.



"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres," Mr Javadekar said. The shots will be given at 10,000 government-run centres (where it will be free of cost) and 20,000 private centres. Charges for vaccination at privately-run centres will be confirmed in a few days."From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres," Mr Javadekar said.