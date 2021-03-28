Warm Morning In Delhi, Temperature May Reach 36 Degrees Mark

The weatherman predicted mainly clear sky during the daytime. (Representational)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded 79 per cent. The weatherman predicted mainly clear sky during the daytime.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 222 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.