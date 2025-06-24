Wanted Gangster Romil Vohra Injured In Police Encounter At Delhi-Haryana Border

A wanted criminal linked to multiple murders in Haryana and arms cases in Delhi was injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police near the Delhi-Haryana border early Tuesday, an official said.

Two Special Cell officers were also injured in the encounter.

The official said the criminal Romil Vohra, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by the Haryana government, is a known shooter of the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, he said.

"Vohra opened fire on a joint team of the Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Haryana Police near Dera Mandi when they attempted to apprehend him around dawn. In retaliatory firing by police, Vohra and two Special Cell officers were injured," a senior police officer added.

The injured officers have been identified as Sub-Inspectors Pravin and Rohan, who sustained bullet injuries during the exchange. All three injured have been rushed to a hospital and are currently under medical observation.

"A specific input was received from Haryana Police about the presence of wanted gangster Romil Vohra near the Delhi-Haryana border. Acting on the tip-off, a joint checking operation was conducted during the intervening night of June 23 and 24," the officer added.

Vohra was identified by an informer, and as the police teams tried to apprehend him, he opened fire.

Police said Vohra was a key operative in several high-profile criminal cases, including a recent murder n Kurukshetra and a triple murder case in Yamunanagar. He is also wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act in Delhi.

A case under appropriate sections is being registered, and further investigation is underway, including recovery of the firearm used and tracing any accomplices who may have been in the area.

