Delhi Gangster With Rs 6 Lakh Bounty Arrested After Encounter With Cops

Delhi Police, after getting a tip-off, laid a trap near Hasim's house. (File)

A criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh, was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, after getting a tip-off, laid a trap near Hasim or Baba's house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwaha said. "At 5.45 am, Hasim was seen coming out of his girlfriend's house. Sensing police presence, he opened fire upon advancing police team and after a brief exchange of fire, he was arrested," he said.

The accused fired three rounds and in retaliation, the police team fired five rounds, the official said.

Hasim had bullet injuries on his left leg and was shifted to Jag Parvesh hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the police officer said.

A nine mm pistol with live cartridges was recovered from Hasim's possession and his motorcycle was taken, he added.