Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Shootout In Dwarka

A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours today, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said.

Kuldeep Rathi sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said.

