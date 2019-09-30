Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Shootout In Dwarka

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: September 30, 2019 11:40 IST
Kuldeep Rathi was hit by a bullet in his leg during a shootout with Special Cell of Delhi Police.


New Delhi: 

A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours today, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, they said.

Kuldeep Rathi sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said.



Kuldeep RathiDelhi policeWanted gangster

