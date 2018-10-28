Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter With Uttar Pradesh Police

Police said the accused was wanted in connection with a number of cases of loot and dacoity. (File)

A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested following an encounter with the police near Lachuiya dam, an official said today.

The encounter took place on Saturday night when Dharmendra Singh alias Suraj Singh, 35, was surrounded by a police team, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The accused and a constable sustained bullet injuries in the encounter.

Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police said the accused was wanted in connection with a number of cases of loot and dacoity in Gonda and Faizabad.