"Want AIIMS Anywhere In Kerala, No Condition": State Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Monday said the state government is ready to allow the Centre to establish the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) anywhere in Kerala, without insisting on a particular district.

The minister said the newly formed Congress-led government wants to expedite the long-pending project and is willing to cooperate fully with the Union Government.

"There is land available in many districts in Kerala. We want AIIMS anywhere in Kerala. We are not keeping any condition," Muraleedharan said.

He said even districts like Palakkad would be acceptable if the Centre considers them suitable for the premier medical institute.

In an apparent swipe at Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, the minister said there has been no official recommendation from any quarter demanding that AIIMS be set up in the city.

However, Alappuzha could emerge as a strong contender for the project, he indicated.

"We will soon have discussions with the Union Government and make sure that this process is expedited soon," he said.

The minister also referred to the proposed Rs 500-crore ESI hospital project, alleging that it was delayed during the previous LDF government because of procedural hurdles.

"NK Premachandran and I will be expediting this also very soon," he said, referring to the Kollam MP.

Kerala has been demanding an AIIMS for more than a decade, but the project has remained stalled over disagreements regarding land identification, feasibility and final approval from the Centre. Several districts, including Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram have been discussed as possible locations over the years.

The previous LDF government had proposed Kinaloor in Kozhikode district as the site for the institute and informed the Centre accordingly. However, the Union Health Ministry informed Parliament last year that no AIIMS project for Kerala had yet been approved under the current phase of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The Kerala High Court had earlier sought clarity from the Centre on the delay, observing that the demand for AIIMS in the state had remained pending for years despite repeated requests from Kerala.