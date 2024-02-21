'Waiting For Day When Sheikh Shahjahan Is Arrested': Bengal Governor On Sandeshkhali Row

"I hope we will be able to find a solution to the issue," he said (File)

Day after the division bench of the Calcutta High Court allowed West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he is waiting for the day that Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan is arrested.

"Today the newspapers reported certain very proactive comments, observations made by the Honourable High Court. I perfectly go by what the Honourable High Court said. I have already made it clear that this criminal has to be arrested. I am waiting for the day when he is arrested," the Governor said while responding to a reporter about Sheikh Shahjahan, who is still on the run.

Responding to the letter shot off by the Governor's office to the Chief Minister on the Sandeshkhali turmoil, Mr Bose said, "...I have received two communications in this regard...We are in touch with each other. I hope we will be able to find a solution to the issue."

On reports of alleged police inactivity at Sandeshkhali, Mr Bose said, "I should not demoralise my investigating officers. If they start the investigation in the right way, let me see, what is the result of the investigation. The culprit has to be arrested. There is no compromise on that."

West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar arrived in Sandeshkhali to take stock of the situation on Wednesday.

Speaking on an alleged incident of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hurling the 'Khalistani' slur at a Sikh police officer during a protest over Sandeshkhali, the Governor said that he wishes not to interfere in any political issue but has the highest regard for Sikhs.

"That is a political issue. I don't want to interfere in that. We have the highest regards for our brothers and sisters from Punjab. They are great warriors who defend the nation. We owe them much. We respect them. We love them," Mr Bose said.

Earlier on Wednesday, responding to the allegation on him, Mr Adhikari challenged the ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences.

"BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. @WBPolice, Mamata Banerjee's only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X as he also shared a video of Adhikari challenging West Bengal police claims.

A Sikh IPS officer, was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari was also accompanied by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties.

