"Told Me They Were Harassed": Bengal Governor On Sandeshkhali Victims

Sandeshkhali has witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that "women in numbers" have met him and told him they were harassed and intimidated in Sandeshkhali - a small island in the state that recently grabbed headlines over agitations against alleged atrocities against them by Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

"Women in numbers met me and told me about their grievance. They said they were molested, harassed and intimidated, their husbands were beaten up," Mr Bose told NDTV this evening.

He said that he got written complaints that he sent to the state government "for their information and necessary action".

"I am very clear that the goverment has to do justice. That is what expected of a government, nothing more, nothing less," he said.

The Governor also said that he expects "perceptible action" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the case.

"I expect from my constitutional collegeaure, the Chief Minister, action, perceptible action and not an alibi for inaction," he said.

He also said that the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes.

"Those who feel insecure there even now can get in touch with me. I welcome the women of Sandeshkhali to Raj Bhavan and be my guest. We will certainly provide them with everything, including security," Mr Bose said.

He also mentioned the pointers in the report that he has sent to the government: "Arrest the main culprits immediately, a Special Investigation Team should be formed, consider a judicial inquiry, ensure ex gratia relief and if need be, the errant police officers should be transferred."

It first grabbed headlines after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh on January 5 in connection with a probe into an alleged ration distribution scam.

The police arrested Shibu Prasab Hazra, one of the prime accused in the case, yesterday. was remanded to police custody for eight days by a court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district today.