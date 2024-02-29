Criminals Ruling Parts Of Bengal: Governor On Trinamool Leader's Arrest

Governor CV Ananda Bose said the cycle of violence in Bengal must end (File/PTI)

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today welcomed the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali case and asserted that the time has come to put criminals ruling the roost in parts of Bengal behind bars.

Missing TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.

"This is the beginning of the end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind bars", the Governor said at a press conference.

He maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

