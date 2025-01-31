Looking For Justice, RG Kar Victim's Parents Call On West Bengal Governor

The parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder have met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, requesting the governor to take up their grievances with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"On 30.01.2025 the parents of the R.G.Kar Medical College and Hospital victim called on HG and submitted a representation. The parents narrated their grievances and pleaded for justice," West Bengal Raj Bhavan Media Cell posted on X.

"They requested HG to take up their case with the Hon'ble President of India and the Hon'ble Union Home Minister to whom they have already submitted their representations. HG agreed to do the needful. HG assuaged their feelings and indicated that they were not alone in their grief and that humanity stands with them. Justice shall prevail. Officer on Special Duty."

Meanwhile, the parents withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a fresh investigation into the incident.

The plea was filed by the victim's parents as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place.

When the case was heard on Thursday, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy whether the Court should proceed with the case, as a plea regarding similar issues had already been filed before the Calcutta High Court.

After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case. The Court suggested that Nundy withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, noting that the original plea had been filed by the victim's parents before the trial and conviction.

Following a brief exchange, the senior lawyer withdrew the plea, with the liberty to file a fresh one as per the Court's order. On January 20, a Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

After the trial court's decision, there has been an uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, who are calling for Roy to be awarded the death penalty for his gruesome act. There are also calls for reinvestigation into the matter, as concerns have been raised regarding the manner in which the investigation was conducted.

