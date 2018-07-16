Waiting For BJP Proposal On Seat-Sharing: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said a proposal was likely to come in three to four weeks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he is awaiting the BJP's proposal on seat-sharing for next year's Lok Sabha polls and expects the process to be finalised soon.

"I will talk with BJP leaders on seat sharing. A proposal on this matter will come from the BJP in three to four weeks," he told media here.

Nitish Kumar, who is the president of the ruling Janata Dal-United, also said that "seat sharing will be settled soon".

In a reference to his last week's meeting with Bharatiya Janata President Amit Shah, he said it was a good meeting. "We discussed many thing including next Lok Sabha polls."

Amit Shah met JD-U chief Nitish Kumar at breakfast and at dinner last Thursday where both reportedly discussed seat sharing between NDA allies in the state for the 2019 general elections.

Mr Shah then told his party leaders and workers that BJP-led NDA's alliance with Nitish Kumar will not break and will continue.

Earlier, the JD-U National Executive meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Nitish Kumar had decided that it would like to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with its coalition partner BJP.