Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches State-Of-The-Art Grain Silo In Bihar

In a significant step towards transforming India's grain storage infrastructure, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a 50,000 metric tonnes state-of-the-art grain silo in Bihar's Khagaria on Monday. Built at an initiative of Rs 150 crore, the silos are revolutionising foodgrain storage for a secure and self-reliant India.

Mr Joshi, while addressing the event, said silos require very less space for storage.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks there should be a system of good storage in less space in the country. This is why PM Modi instructed that the silos should be fully mechanised as much as possible. They are made of steel, completely automatic, and there is no interference from humans in them. So, there is no possibility of theft either - no one can take out the good grains and replace them with bad ones," Mr Joshi said.

He further mentioned that there is only a 0.2 per cent loss of grains currently.

The event was also attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputies: Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The grain silos are a part of Food Corporation of India's (FCI) broader vision to ensure food security, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance operational efficiency through mechanised, bulk grain handling.

Silos are large, steel structures designed for the bulk storage of food grains under controlled atmospheric conditions. Unlike conventional godowns, silos use fully mechanised systems for grain loading and unloading, offer better preservation and longer shelf life of food grains and promotes land-saving design, requiring only one-third the space of traditional storage facilities. They offer significant advantages over traditional storage methods by enabling better post-harvest management and minimising grain wastage.

Additionally, when designated as 'mandi' yards, silos provide farmers with direct access to markets, thereby strengthening market linkages.

The silos will also contribute to generate employment in Bihar and serve as a catalyst for broader economic growth.