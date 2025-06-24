"Wait For December": DK Shivakumar Loyalist Hints At Change Of Guard Again

The factionalism in Congress unit in Karnataka -- papered over when the party won the 2023 assembly elections -- appears to be developing cracks over a rumbling demand for a change of guard at the top. Over the last days, multiple leaders -- all loyal to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have raised the issue. The latest one to do that was party MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga.

Asked if Mr Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister and he would get a ministerial berth, he hinted that changes may be effected by the end of this year.

"Let's see what's written in my destiny. Let's talk about these things after December. If my boss becomes the Chief Minister, it is almost like I have. I will talk after December," he told reporters.

Mr Shivakumar, a key contender for the top job in the state, was persuaded to accept the post of Mr Siddaramaiah's deputy. He was also given the post of the party's state unit chief.

There were also some reports that the compromise also included a "rotational Chief Minister" formula, under which Mr Shivakumar was expected to become the Chief Minister after two-and-half years. But the party never confirmed this.

Now with two-and-half years almost over, and Mr Siddaramaiah having to battle an alleged corruption case involving MUDA, the DK Shivakumar camp is moving in.

Over the last few days, multiple leaders have spoken up on behalf of Mr Shivakumar - while several others have embarrassed the party talking about bribes, threatening resignation over delayed development funds, and demanding the demanding the Housing Minister's resignation.

In May, Mr Shivakumar and his boss had an open face-off over the transfer of five senior engineers from the Public Works Department. While the Water Resources Ministry the officials are in, is headed by Mr Shivakumar, the transfer orders came from the Department of Personnel that is handled by Mr Siddaramaiah.

Prior to May, the two had clashed over other administration issues, including cabinet allocation, portfolios, and appointments to boards and corporations.