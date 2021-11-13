For Filming Sacred Spot In UP's Vrindavan, Police Case Filed Against 5

A search is on to catch the accused, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against five persons here for making a video of ‘Nidhivan Raj' which is believed by the devout to be visited by Lord Krishna and Radha every night.

The area in Vrindavan, considered sacred by many, is cleared out at night and is barred for visitors and even the priests.

“An FIR has been filed under 285 of the IPC and IT act against five persons, including the person who circulated the video on social media”, Kotwali Vrindavan Inspector Vinay Mishra said.

A search is on to nab the accused, the officer said.

Besides the team of police station, two more teams have been formed to work out the case, SP City Martand Prakash Singh said.

