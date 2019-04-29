Voting Percentage Today: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout Figures

Voting percentage: Voting is underway in nine states.

Voting for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election in nine states to elect representatives on 72 seats. The states where voting took place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for Phase 4 elections began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Other key candidates include parliamentarian Moon Moon Sen, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Union Ministers Babul Supriyo, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. The Lok Sabha election result will be declared on May 23. Check the LIVE Updates of the Phase 4 Lok Saha Polls 2019 here.

Phase 4 Voting For Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting percentage

In Bihar, 15.2 per cent people voted till 11 am.

29.2 per cent people voted in Jharkhand till 11 am.

Jammu and Kashmir saw voter turnout of 3.8 per cent till 11 am.

In Bengal, 34.7 per cent people voted till 11 am.

26.8 per cent people voted in Madhya Pradesh till 11 am.

Odisha saw voter turnout of 17.0 per cent till 11 am.

In Maharashtra, 18.4 per cent people voted till 11 am.

21.2 per cent people voted in Uttar Pradesh till 11 am.

Rajasthan saw voter turnout of 29.9 per cent till 11 am.

