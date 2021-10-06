Voices Of Justice For Farmers Being Muffled By BJP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. (File)

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that voices of justice for the farmers are being muffled by the BJP government.

"Those who oppress the farmers are roaming freely. The voices of justice for the farmers are being muffled by the BJP government. But we will not let the voice of justice be suppressed," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the Lakhimpur Kheri district in wake of a law and order situation.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing peace" in the state.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

