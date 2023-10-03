Vivek Oberoi's Ex-Business Partner Arrested For Cheating: Cops

Actor Vivek Oberoi partnered with Mr Saha to do business in the film industry in the year 2020.

Mumbai Police has arrested the former business partner of actor Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Saha on charges of defrauding the actor of Rs 1 crore 55 lakh.

According to information received from the police, Vivek Oberoi's firm, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, had filed a police complaint against partner Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda and others in the month of July.

The police registered the case under sections 420, 406, 409 and 34 of the IPC.

The actor's CA Deven Bafna alleged in his complaint that the accused had invested in an event management and film production firm of the actor with the promise of profits, but later the accused allegedly used this money for ill-gotten gains.

DCP Datta Nalawade, Mumbai Police said, "A case of cheating was registered at MIDC police station in the month of July. Anandita Entertainment LLP's directors did a misappropriation of funds. Three directors of Anandita Entertainment LLP are accused & one of them has been arrested. Various other cheating cases were filed against the arrested in different police stations. The accused has been taken into police remand. Further investigation is underway."

Actor Vivek Oberoi partnered with Mr Saha to do business in the film industry in the year 2020, both of them had a meeting in a five-star hotel where decisions were taken on how and what to do and then through Sanjay Saha's Anandita Entertainment LLP decided to make a film.

Vivek Oberoi invested Rs 95 lakh in Sanjay Saha's company at different times between 2020 and 2021, after which Saha's company planned to make a film with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in March 2021, the police said.

Vivek Oberoi then gave Rs 51 lakh to Nawazuddin through his company. Apart from this, Vivek also gave money to the writer and director, after making this film, Vivek was worried about releasing it on OTT. While Oberoi and Sanjay were having a conversation, it was revealed that Sanjay Saha had withdrawn some money from Anandita Entertainment LLP for his personal work.

Based on the complaint of Vivek Oberoi's CA, a case was registered against the accused and his associates at the MIDC police station in Mumbai.

